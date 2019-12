The Iranian winger drilled a shot into the bottom corner of the Bournemouth goal and his team won the match 2-0.

Having scored his 1st goal for the club, he appeared close to tears on the pitch and was crowded around by his team-mates.

The 26-year-old player joined Brighton 18 months ago.

Following Andranik Teymourian and Ashkan Dejagah, Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh became the 3rd Iranian footballer to score in Premier League history.

