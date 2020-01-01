Economic stability, key to resolve problems of residents in border regions, Iranian official says

Sistan-Balouchestan Deputy Governor-General for Security Affairs Mohammad Hadi Marashi said on Wednesday that border forces are the defenders of borders who are always there to safeguard the lives and property of the people and protect the territorial integrity of their homeland.

He strongly believed that economic development on Iran-Pakistan border would benefit and uplift the quality of lives of the people living in the border regions saying this should be the main focus of the two countries.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi called for full implementation of the decisions taken in the 22nd meeting of Iran-Pakistan joint border commission.

He said that implementation of the agreements ensures long-term economic stability, poverty alleviation and security on the borders.

He expressed the hope that the authorities of Iran and Pakistan would take more steps to improve the quality of lives of the residents of border areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister of Balochistan province Mir Zia Ullah Langau said that Iran and Pakistan have always supported each other at difficult times and have not permitted the external forces to affect their bilateral relationship.

He added that Iran and Pakistan are committed to bringing economic prosperity and development in each others’ states.

Langua was of the view that such meetings would further enhance mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The minister went on to say that both countries would confront terrorism, illegal trade, drug trafficking, illegal border crossing, and human trafficking through their strong commitment.

The 23rd meeting of the Iran-Pakistan joint border commission would conclude on Friday with the signing of an agreement between the two states.

