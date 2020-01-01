23rd session of Pak-Iran joint border commission kicks off in Quetta

Interior Minister of Balochistan Mir Zia Ullah Langau inaugurated the three-day meeting.

The Iranian delegation is co-chaired by Mohammad Hadi Marashi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar co-chairs the Pakistani side of the joint border commission.

Representatives from different organizations especially from Sistan-Baluchestan are part of the 20-member Iranian delegation who will discuss various matters with Pakistani counterparts.

Iranian Consul General in Quetta, Mohammad Rafiee talking to IRNA yesterday said during the meeting important decisions would take place on border issues, counter terrorism efforts, illegal trade, drugs smuggling, illegal border crossing and human trafficking.

He said that at the conclusion of the meeting an agreement would also be signed between Iran and Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that 20th meeting of Iran-Pakistan joint border commission was held in Chabahar while 21st meeting was hosted by Gwadar.

