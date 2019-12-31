Pakistan to host Pak-Iran joint border commission meeting tomorrow

Iranian Consul General in Quetta, Mohammad Rafiee talking to IRNA on Tuesday said that Iranian delegation would be led by Mohammad Hadi Marashi while Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar would lead the Pakistani side in the three day meeting.

The diplomat said that representatives from different organizations especially from Sistan and Baluchestan are part of the twenty member Iranian delegation who will discuss various with Pakistani counterparts.

He added that during the meeting important decisions would be taken on border issues, counter terrorism efforts, illegal trade, drugs smuggling, illegal border crossing and human trafficking.

Mohammad Rafiee said that at the end of the meeting an agreement is to be signed between Iran and Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that the 20th meeting of Iran-Pakistan joint border commission was held in Chabahar while the 21st meeting was hosted by Gwadar.

