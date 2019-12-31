President felicitates New Year to heads of states

In his message, President Rouhani said, "I hope that in the coming year, world leaders would exercise collaboration away from unilateralism, and using thought and action based on justice and freedom, make a year full of peace and kindness for all human beings, and bring about a life full of peace and security and welfare for their nations by overcoming the challenges faced by the humanity."

At the end of his message, President Rouhani wished a year full of prosperity and felicity for all people around the world.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish