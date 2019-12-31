Veep congratulates Christians on New Year

In the message he wrote "Let us move forward with empathy and synergy in the new year."

In separate messages to his counterparts in Christian countries, Eshaq Jahangiri congratulated them and the people of their countries initiation of 2020.

In the messages, he expressed the hope that in the New Year and under joint efforts to witness the strengthening of bilateral and international cooperation in all fields, far from unilateralism to further witness spread of peace and affection in order to bring prosperity to our nations.

