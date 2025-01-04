Palestine envoy to UN moves to tears over Gaza developments

Addressing the first 2025 UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Mansour said that the images of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya wearing his white medical gown, a symbol of humanity and hope, and moving towards Israeli tanks, a symbol of death and destruction, will forever reflect what is happening in Gaza, that is humanity is here to stay.

It shows the people standing against all difficulties, despite great suffering, and at the same time, it shows how alone they were at that moment, he added.

Palestinian doctors and medical staff try to save human lives but they lose their lives in the path, he stated.

They are fighting a battle they cannot win, and at the same time, they are not willing to give up, he noted.

They are trying to save lives while hospitals are under attack and medical staff are surrounded and killed, along with patients and people seeking shelter, Mansour said.

Medical premises have been destroyed, including mothers and children wards, and there is no access to medicine and relief aid. Water and electricity have been cut off and hunger is imposed on them, he stressed.

