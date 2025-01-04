Jan 4, 2025, 12:16 PM
Iran seizes fuel bags carrying over 1mln liters of trafficking fuel

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian border guards have seized plastic fuel bags from smugglers carrying over one million liters of fuel in the southern waters of the country.

The head of Hormuzgan Province's Justice Department, Mojtaba Ghahremani, announced the news, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The smugglers, who found themselves in the grip of the border guards, destroyed about one million liters of the fuel to escape from punishment, the official said.

A major financial loss was imposed on traffickers as they could not exit over two million liters of smuggled fuel from the across, he underlined.

In his remarks, Ghahremani appreciated the border guards for bravely safeguarding the national borders.

