Iran’s defense ministry commits to building 2.8 MW of solar, wind plants

Naderi Sharif made the announcement on Friday as he spoke with reports on the sidelines of the 14th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition in Tehran.

He said that the ministers of energy and defense reached consensus to task SATBA and Tavan groups to construct solar and wind power plants that will respectively produce 2,300 and 500 MW of energy in various locations across Iran.

Naderi Sharif said that the project will take four years for completion, and will be financed through foreign investment and by the private sector.

On construction of small-scale power plants, he said, government buildings, parking lots, schools, and hospitals will be used based on a proposal by the defense minister.

14th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition kicked off on January 2 with the motto "Renewable Energies, Investment Development, Efficient Energy Consumption" at the Tehran International Fairground. The expo will wrap up on January 5.

