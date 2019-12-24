Iran to stand by Sultanate of Oman

"As usual, yesterday and today I visited Muscat to discuss and consult with senior officials in the Sultanate of Oman regarding bilateral relations and regional and international issues," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: "Iran and Oman were and still are two neighboring countries that have very close relations."

"We will always be by the Sultanate of Oman," he noted.

Zarif had earlier met his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam, Omani Minister of Sultan Qaboos Palace Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua'mani, Deputy of Sultan Qaboos of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said and Iranian businessmen in Oman.

