Dec 24, 2019, 1:24 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83606606
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif, Omani minister review ways to develop friendly ties

Zarif, Omani minister review ways to develop friendly ties

Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Omani Minister of Sultan Qaboos Palace Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua'mani reviewed ways to develop friendly relations.

Zarif is currently on a visit to Muscat in the framework of regular consultations between the two friendly countries.

Zarif has so far visited his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spokesman for Yemen's Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam and Iranian businessmen in Oman.

During his meeting with Ansarallah spokesman, Zarif discussed the latest political developments.

The Iranian foreign minister has held two rounds of talks with Omani foreign minister in Muscat so far.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 14 =