Zarif, Omani minister review ways to develop friendly ties

Zarif is currently on a visit to Muscat in the framework of regular consultations between the two friendly countries.

Zarif has so far visited his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spokesman for Yemen's Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam and Iranian businessmen in Oman.

During his meeting with Ansarallah spokesman, Zarif discussed the latest political developments.

The Iranian foreign minister has held two rounds of talks with Omani foreign minister in Muscat so far.

