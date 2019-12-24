Iran FM confers with Deputy of Sultan Qaboos on regional issues

During the meeting which was held in Muscat, both sides reviewed international cooperation between the two countries in the context of international forums.

Zarif had earlier visited his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spokesman for Yemen's Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam, Omani Minister of Sultan Qaboos Palace Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua'mani and Iranian businessmen in Oman.

During the meeting with Mohammed al Nua'mani, Zarif discussed ways to develop friendly relations.

