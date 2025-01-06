Iran urges UNSC to hold US accountable for threats against nuclear sites

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has censured US national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s recent remarks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, urging the UN Security Council to hold Washington accountable for threatening to attack the country's nuclear facilities.

Sullivan has reportedly presented US President Joe Biden with options for potential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites if Tehran decides to move toward a nuclear weapon -- an allegation Iran has denied over and over again -- before the inauguration of Donald Trump later this month. The presentation was made in a secret briefing several weeks ago, the Axios news site reported, citing three unnamed officials.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei said the threat has been repeated many times, adding that from a legal perspective, threatening to use force against countries is a violation of the United Nations Charter.

“This threat against peaceful nuclear facilities is considered a threat to international peace and security, and the Security Council must intervene in these cases and hold the US government accountable,” he stated.

He added that the Iranian people have shown that they will act decisively in defense of their national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity.

Baghaei also commemorated the fifth anniversary of the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, hailing him as a national hero and a champion in the fight against terrorism.

He also noted that January 7 marks Palestine’s “Day of the Martyr,” drawing attention to ongoing atrocities in the occupied territories. Baghaei labeled these acts as genocide, condemning the actions of Israel and its supporters as a permanent stain on their reputations.

-- Strategic Agreement with Russia

The spokesman pointed out to the details of the Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, noting that the agreement encompasses various dimensions in the fields of economy, trade, energy, environment, and issues related to defense and security.

Baghaei also said that the document is an update of the cooperation agreement that was signed by the two countries in the late 1990s.

According to the diplomat, the document needed updating partly due to the expansion of ties between Tehran and Moscow over the past three decades.

This is a bilateral document aimed at strengthening the relations between Iran and Russia, he stressed.

Syria developments

Further in his presser, the spokesman elaborated on Iran’s position on the developments in Syria following the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad in early December last year.

Baghaei said that Iran’s stance is clear. “Since the beginning of the developments, it has been emphasized that we respect the choice of the Syrians”, he added.

Preserving the territorial integrity of Syria is important for Iran and the entire region, the diplomat said, adding “Syria should be able to decide its fate without destructive interference by regional or international parties.”

The country, in no way, should turn into a place for the growth of terrorism and violent extremism, he further said.

Israel's human rights violations

Baghaei also addressed a question regarding the Israeli regime’s human rights violations in Gaza. He stated that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been asked to investigate Israel’s breach of its obligations, particularly during the 15 months following the revocation of the license for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“After the agency’s license was revoked due to its purely humanitarian role, a wave of international protests erupted. The international community did not accept this move since the beginning,” he said.

He emphasized that the ICJ must assess the extent and nature of Israel’s violations, particularly regarding its duties to cooperate with international organizations. This request stems from a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, which Iran voted in favor of, the spokesman added.

Iran-India ties

Regarding the recent visit to India by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Baghaei explained that the trip was part of regular Iran-India consultations, marking the 19th round of such meetings.

Takht-Ravanchi held discussions with his Indian counterpart and foreign minister, covering a range of topics including economic and trade cooperation, he said.

“Key issues included the development of Chabahar Port and India’s partnership in completing the Zahedan-Chabahar railway project,” Baghaei noted, underscoring the significance of these projects in enhancing bilateral ties.

-- Iran-Saudi relations

The spokesman said that the simultaneity of the withdrawal of a Saudi company from Iran as well as the visit of an Iranian delegation to Riyadh following the execution of several Iranian nationals in the Arab country should not be analyzed as significant political issues.

Based on inquiries by Iran’s Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance, no currency outflow has been reported following the withdrawal of the Saudi company, Baghaei said, adding that the process merely involved the transfer of shares from one company to another.

He also said that the issue of the execution of the Iranian nationals is still being pursued, after Iran already expressed its stance in a transparent way.

-- Afghanistan dam construction

On a question about the construction of several dams in Afghanistan and ensuing disputes between Tehran and the de facto Taliban government in Kabul, the spokesman noted that the issue has been on Iran’s agenda since Afghanistan began planning for its projects, and Tehran has formally lodged its protests.

It is clear that the waters flowing from Afghanistan to Iran over thousands or millions of years create rights for both parties on the two sides of the border, he said.

Iran has specific documents and agreements concerning some cases, said Baghaei. In other cases, based on customary international law and more importantly the principle of good neighborliness, Iran expects Afghan officials to take this matter seriously, the Iranian diplomat noted, adding that his country uses all available means to restore its rights in this respect.

Iran-US talks

In response to a question on possible talks between Iran and the United States, Baghaei said that the process of talks over the past two decades has shown that the Islamic Republic has never left the negotiating table.

As Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced, the spokesman said, Tehran is ready to negotiate respectfully and honorably so that anti-Iran sanctions are lifted and other parties’ concern over the nature of the Iranian nuclear program is addressed.

This is Iran’s position which remains unchanged, but decisions will be made by taking into consideration all angles and what stance the other side would adopt, said Baghaei

4354**4208**6125**4194