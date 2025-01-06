Pres. Pezeshkian to visit Russia, Tajikistan in mid-January: Advisor

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has received invitations from his Russian and Tajik counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, to visit the two countries in mid-January.

During the visits, several documents promoting cooperation will be signed, Mehdi Sanaei, the political advisor to the Iranian president wrote on his X account on Monday.

Regarding President Pezeshkian's plan for at the weekend, Sanaei said he will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani in Tehran.

In his talks with al-Sudani, President Pezeshkian will exchange views on regional and bilateral issues, according to the political advisor.

President Pezeshkian previously visited the Iraqi capital in late September.

