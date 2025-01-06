Palestinians identify, vow to ‘go after’ one of Israeli soldiers who killed Sinwar: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinians have identified one of the Israeli soldiers involved in the assassination of Yayha Sinwar, the former political leader of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement.

According to a report by Palestine’s Shehab news agency on Monday, Palestinians identified the soldier by name, contacted him, and pledged to “go after” him over his involvement in the assassination of Sinwar.

The Israeli soldier has been identified as Isaac Cohen.

Sinwar was a senior Hamas official who served as the movement’s political leader from August 2024 until his martyrdom on October 16 that year. He was killed while fighting Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Sinwar was chosen as Hamas’s political leader after his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on July 31. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

