Zarif: US sanctions betray reckless addiction

"The US' approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction—a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the US may or may not do," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "And this addictive behavior affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back."

Earlier speaking to reporters in New York, Zarif said: “Unfortunately the United States is addicted to sanctions they are running out of places to designate that is why they change the title of designations.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi had also said earlier: "Unfortunately a single country is addicted to unilateral sanctions, but everybody knows who is promoting stability, and who is promoting disorder."

"Prerequisites are very simple: mutual respect, credibility, and willingness. I do believe every country in this region has all the three of them," he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish