Zarif: Iran-India ties unbreakable

"A pleasure to co-chair the 19th Joint Commission Meeting w/ India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in Tehran," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations & regional & global issues affecting our respective countries," he added.

"Our ties are ancient, historic & unbreakable," he noted.

Jaishankar is in Iran to attend the 19th round of Iran-India joint economic commission meeting.

Both sides are supposed to sign documents after the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and international issues.

Iran-India relations date back to thousands of years ago, two Asian countries that have set sights on developing their relationships further at a time when Iran is looking east rather than west.

Iran has always looked at the vast Asian country as a potential billion-strong market.

Both countries have been keen on expanding their cultural, political and trade ties since they established diplomatic relations on March 15, 1950.

Iran sees India as a great business partner that can provide a breathing room for it under the US coercive economic measures.

