German FM's remarks irresponsible, meddlesome, spox says

Public opinion has not yet forgotten the country which armed the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, with chemical weapons which were used against the Iranians and their Iraqi neighbors during the eight year imposed war.

"They (people) also have in mind how the police suppressed protestors to G20 Meeting in Hamburg in July 2017 or dispatch of weapons to the West Asia by certain European states which were used to kill innocent children and women, including those in Yemen," he said.

Berlin is expected to observe primary principles of human rights instead of adopting biased and unprofessional stances, he said.

Highlighting Iranian government's efforts to hear viewpoints of people, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran certainly distinguishes enemies and those behind the killing of innocent people and foreign agents and will take necessary decisions in line with respecting rights of the Iranian people and ensure their security.

Heiko Mass on Thursday claimed that hundreds were killed during the recent protests in Iran and the violent suppression of the protests should be condemned.

