Supreme Leader urges "Islamic mercy" for fuel price rioters

"The faster these cases are considered, the better and those who are suspected of being close to any group should be dealt with in a way that is closer to Islamic mercy," replied Ayatollah Khamenei to a report by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council about the recent unrest in the country.

According to the Supreme Leader, citizens that were caught in crossfire and riots and died without playing any role in instigating them will be regarded as “martyrs” and their families should be covered by the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

Ayatollah Khamenei also instructed officials to pay compensation to the families of those who were killed in the demonstrations and unrest in any form and to give advice to their families.

Supreme Leader, meantime, urged the authorities to first inspect and study background and family history of those who were killed in shootouts with security forces and then console those families that have never had any criminal backgrounds.

