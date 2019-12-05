Iran, Pakistan entering new era of cooperation: Pak FM

He made the remarks during a meeting titled ‘Business Connect’ organized by ministry for foreign affairs to discuss prospects and importance of economic diplomacy.

The foreign minister added that relations of Pakistan are improving with Iran, China, Qatar, Russia, Central Asian states and other countries of the world since the new government under Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed power in the country.

“Our ties are being strengthened with Iran and new era of cooperation is opening-up between the two friendly states,” he noted.

Referring to his recent visit to Doha to attend second Ministerial consultative meeting on the Kuala Lumpur Summit, he said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had supported the initiative terming it a multilateral forum which will bring together Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar and Turkey to collaborate on socio-economic development.

Addressing the Envoys' Conference titled Engage Africa, Imran Khan had said that strengthening of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a major achievement of Islamabad's foreign policy.

Since coming to power on August 18 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid two officials visits to Iran. He paid his first official visit to Iran on April 21, 2019 while he visited Iran again on October 13 where he held important meetings with Iranian leaders.

