Forging ties with Iran, big gain of Pakistan's foreign policy: PM

He was addressing the concluding session of the Envoys' Conference titled Engage Africa in Islamabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has always enjoyed strong ties with Saudi Arabia, but improvement of ties with Iran is a "big achievement for us".

He added that it is high time that Pakistan should pursue an independent foreign policy so that no one "can exploit us and use us like in the past".

Expressing his views regarding the cost paid by Pakistan in fighting the American war in Afghanistan, the Pakistani prime minister said now Pakistan is playing a role of reconciliation among various countries like in Afghanistan.

He said "we have better relations with all countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey", and Malaysia.

Imran Khan said Pakistan paid a heavy price for fighting an American war but from now onwards "we would not become party to any conflict".

Since coming to power on August 18 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid two officials visits to Iran. He paid his first official visit to Iran on April 21, 2019 while he visited Iran again on October 13 where he held important meetings with Iranian leaders.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish