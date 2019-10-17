Iran, Saudi Arabia appreciate PM Imran’s peace efforts: Pakistan

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Mohammad Faisal said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has offered to facilitate the two brotherly countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia to help defuse the tensions in the region and resolve differences and disputes through diplomatic means.

“It has been welcomed and appreciated by both the countries,” he noted.

He said that on 13th of October Prime Minister Khan visited Tehran as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the Persian Gulf. He added during his meetings with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani the Prime Minister highlighted the historical ties between the two countries.

Faisal went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that the current situation in Persian Gulf requires avoidance of conflict and constructive engagements of all parties.

He added the Prime Minister conveyed readiness for facilitation of efforts for de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf and resolution of disputes through diplomatic means.

The spokesperson said that on 15th of October Prime Minister Khan visited Saudi Arabia and held separate meetings with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He said that the visit was part of the prime minister's initiative for peace and security in the region.

The Saudi leadership appreciated the serious efforts of Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on de-escalation of tensions.

"The exchange of views in this regard was comprehensive and constructive. Noting the complexity of the issues and recognising the challenges involved, the two sides agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take the process forward," he stated.

Responding to a question about the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Turkey have deep brotherly ties and both the countries maintain regular leadership level contacts. He said the visit of the Turkish President has been postponed for the time being and it will be rescheduled.

He said that Pakistan continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria and hopes a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be reached at the earliest.

