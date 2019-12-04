Iran seeks Pakistan's help to secure release of kidnapped soldiers

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its report on Wednesday said that the sixth meeting of the permanent border committee of Iran and Pakistan held at Taftan border discussed the ongoing fencing of the common border which commenced few months ago.

The fifth-meeting of the committee was held on June 21, 2018 in the Iranian city of Zahedan.

The issue of abducted border-guards was raised at the meeting according to the official copy of the minutes of the meeting available with the newspaper.

Director-General Law Enforcement Security of Iranian Sistan-Baluchestan Province Mohammad Reza Jahantigh led the 12-member Iranian delegation while Deputy Secretary of the home and tribal affairs department of the government of Pakistan's Balochistan Hafeezullah represented Pakistan.

Dawn said that the Iranian side during the meeting asked Pakistan to help recovering remaining abducted border guards.

Fourteen Iranian Basij (volunteer forces) and border guard forces were abducted by terrorists in Mirjaveh border point with Pakistan in Sistan-Baluchestan Province on October 15 last year.

Terrorists operating in the region had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

However, some 12 border guards have been freed so far while two are still remaining in the custody of the terrorists.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish