Iran, Pakistan keen on boosting bilateral relations

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that good and friendly ties with Pakistan are valuable assets that can help strengthen bilateral relations.

"Iran and Pakistan shouldn't be ok with their current bilateral annual trade volume. The two should do more to increase their mutual trade," said the President in a meeting with Pakistan's Army General Qamar Javid Bajwa in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added that Tehran is ready to finish work on a gas pipeline that has been laid until the Pakistani border, adding that Iran can help bring closer together Iranian and Pakistani tradesmen.

General Bajwa mentioned that Pakistan is prepared to strengthen bilateral relations, adding that there are good meetings between Iranian and Pakistani officials to further secure their borders.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Both sides reviewed the avenues regarding strengthening bilateral relations in the politics, economics, and military areas.

Also, the official discussed the security of the borders of the countries, the situation of the remaining Iranian border guards kidnapped by terrorist groups, joint cooperation, current developments in the region including in Afghanistan and other issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani General also met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani here on Tuesday during which the Iranian senior official said that Iran is willing to strengthen relations and cooperation with the regional countries, especially the neighbors.

