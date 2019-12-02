Araghchi: JCPOA an international win-win agreement

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Tokyo on Monday to hold talks with his Japanese counterpart in the context of regular consultations between the two countries.

In a meeting in Tokyo, Abbas Araghchi said the JCPOA is not just an agreement between Iran and the US, but an international agreement.

The first Tokyo Global Dialogue Conference is being held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Japan Institute of International Affairs, attended by political and scientific figures and heads of study centers of various countries.

Araghchi earlier visited China to attend Iran-China joint consultative meeting on the nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In Beijing, Araghchi held talks with China's Deputy Foreign Ministry Ma Zhaoxu about the latest developments with regard to the JCPOA.

During his stay in China, Araghchi told IRNA that the fact that the Europeans are still serious about INSTEX and regard it as a trade mechanism to keep financial ties with Iran, despite the US sanctions, is per se of value.

Araghchi said that although the six countries are joining the mechanism as shareholders, it is valuable. But the efficiency of the mechanism is a totally different issue

