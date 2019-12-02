Araghchi visits to China

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier visited China to attend Iran-China joint consultative meeting on the nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In Beijing, Araghchi held talks with China's Deputy Foreign Ministry Ma Zhaoxu about the latest developments with regard to the JCPOA. Dec 2, 2019. IRNA/Masoud Ahmadi**6125
