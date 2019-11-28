Araghchi: There is still hope to save JCPOA

In an interview with the Dutch newspaper 'NCR', Araghchi added that the EU should make further efforts to preserve the nuclear deal as its leaders emphasize saving it.

Noting that the JCPOA is currently in 'a special care situation', he said, "One of the lessons we learnt in the process of JCPOA was that the more we remained committed, the more sanctions were imposed on us."

Another lesson was that resistance answers more than enthusiasm for cooperation, he said, adding that if the current situation persists, Iran will change its behavior.

Commenting on consequences on the US exit from the deal, he said that nobody can deny that the sanctions cost the country dearly.

Asked about saving JCPOA, Araghchi said that there is still hope to save it but it is possible only when the other parties remain committed to their parts under the deal.

Iran has already paid its share and now the other parties should do the same.

Pointing to the US unilateral policies, he said that Iran suffers from the sanctions and practical solutions should be found to do away with sanctions.

Iran will never renegotiate JCPOA and will in no way talk about its missile program, as the missiles are essential for its security, Araghchi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish