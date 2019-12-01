Araghchi: China has strong positions on saving JCPOA

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday after a consultative meeting with Chinese officials, Araghchi highlighted that the JCPOA is a great achievement in diplomacy and multilateralism, and Chinese friends insist that this achievement must be upheld in the face of the US unilateralism and bullying.

"From the Chinese friends' point of view, maintaining the JCPOA is not only necessary for the privileges it has for Iran or the agreement between Iran and the six countries, as an international achievement against the US bullying is necessary," he said.

Araghchi pointed to his meeting with the Chinese side, and said, "Today we had about 4 hours of serious negotiations with the Chinese deputy foreign minister and after the meeting, the specialized and expert talks continued with cooperation of both sides.

The top diplomat noted that the meeting discussed various aspects of the JCPOA, different plans and ideas that exist, as well as the issues related to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Security Council and trade cooperation such as INSTEX.

In this regard, Araghchi stated that we have explored various ideas for the preservation of the JCPOA and the issues, disputes, and problems, especially the problems that Americans have created against other countries' trade with Iran, the work of the IAEA and the INSTEX and the Europeans.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that "we were to continue closer consultations between the two countries on bilateral issues", noting that the US bullying must be dealt with so that this agreement can be fully implemented, and back into its track.

As for the Joint Commission on the JCPOA, he also stated that the meeting of the JCPOA Commission was fixed for December 6 and one of the reasons that led us to consult on this date was the readiness of the commission.

Iran-China Joint Consultative Meeting on the JCPOA was held on Sunday attended by Araghchi, Deputy and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Jao Shi with the goal of examining the latest developments around the JCPOA in Beijing.

The meeting also discussed the meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA, which will be held next week at the level of Deputy Ministers in Vienna. The Joint Commission on JCPOA will discuss all the latest developments in the implementation of the JCPOA.

