Iran, Cuba to cooperate on four areas of science and technology

Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami in a meeting with the Ambassador of Cuba to Tehran, Alexis Bandrich Vega said that there are a lot to do in the field of scientific cooperation.

The minister called for keeping track and pursuit of the projects adopted for implementation between Iran and Cuba.

"If the projects already adopted were carried out successfully, the follow-up will be more effective," he said.

Cooperation on the scientific and technology projects with Cuba can be pursued directly by the universities and research centers.

Gholami pointing to the need for further cooperation in the field of exchange of teachers, students and researchers between the two countries.

He said that such exchanges are easily accomplished in the form of research projects, so that partnership can be beneficial to both parties.

He added that studying Persian Language and Spanish language is a good opportunity for exchange of students.

"There are other areas for sharing experiences including the science and technology parks.

*** Invitation to the Minister of Science to visit Cuba

Ambassador of Cuba to Tehran, Alexis Bandrich Vega said that the Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment had a special interest and emphasis on inviting you to Cuba, and I would like to present his personal letter of invitation scheduled on the occasion of the Cuban University Congress in 2020.

The ambassador said that there are four areas four the scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Cuba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to the Iranian Embassy in Havana in late October of this year with the purpose of resuming training courses for Iranian students, he said.

As for other proposals, he said: The next is the proposal of four research projects with Iran in the fields of nanotechnology, bioinformatics, renewable energy and the environment, another point is that with the initiative of the Cuban embassy, ​​a course of research on Islam in the field of religious and Islamic education has resumed at the University of Havana Faculty of Philosophy.

