Zarif: US sanctions target ordinary people's lives, health

Speaking in an international conference exploring aspects of "world economy and sanctions" here on Wednesday, he noticed that "warfare" used to be interpreted as measures to "restrict activities in some countries", while the US' new weapons and what Trump calls "economic war" target life and health of ordinary people.

Today, it is an era of intertwining in the world trade and economy, he added.

Phenomena like globalization of capital, services and the interconnection of global production and supply chains are important indications of the integration among economies, Zarif said.

He added that developing communication and information technology, the rapid pace of monetary and banking transactions, globalization of the process of distribution and exchange of goods and services present an image which can be both promising and dangerous.

It is both promising because it paves the way for the developing states and at the same time dangerous since it increases the vulnerability of the independent countries against bullying powers' determination, he noted.

Integration of the global economies have created new responsibilities for governments meaning that the main agenda of the diplomatic system is not just addressing political and security affairs but it is now involved with welfare, economic and social issues, Iranian top diplomat said.

Zarif went on to say that after the Trump administration came into power, the world saw diplomacy change into an arena for negotiating to decrease negative commercial balance among countries, increasing or decreasing tariffs, sanctions or exemptions from sanctions, confronting financial crimes in the world and energy policies for strategic competitions.

Referring to the global economy conditions, he said the integration of economies in the world has paved the grounds for the US administration as the biggest economy in the world to misuse its position for imposing pressure on independent countries like Iran, China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.

He went on to say that the US measures are not aimed at implementing regulations but it is for breaching laws.

The US has not only violated Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it has also breached resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

