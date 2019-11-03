Cuba terms US sanctions insult to int’l community

Speaking at a news conference on "Cuba Against the American Economic War" on Sunday afternoon, Alexis Bandrich Vega said that the United Nations General Assembly will meet on November 6-7 for the 28th consecutive draft resolution to vote to end the US economic and financial blockade against Cuba.

"We are working with the Islamic Republic of Iran, in this regard, on the reduction of the role of the dollar in bilateral trade and economic relations and the replacement of other currencies such as the Rial," he said.

Cuba's ambassador to Tehran added that every country has its own capacities, especially in the economic field. Sometimes private companies do not want to get into the issue of sanctions because they are afraid of being affected.

Political relations between Cuba and Iran have always been good, and an equal approach and understanding in the process of cooperation in the world between Tehran and Havana has always been in place, he said.

The top diplomat dismissed the unilateral departure of the United States from the JCPOA, saying that there was a lot of time for negotiations to conclude the JCPOA, and there was a lot of effort, and the agreement was not concluded overnight and should be enforced when international treaties are concluded.

Cuba has always advocated peaceful use of nuclear energy, he said. "We have always opposed the use of human rights with a double-standard approach as detrimental for others and in favor of themselves and we have common ideas and agreements in international agreements and we are working together."

Security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is very important not only for the neighboring countries but for the whole region, he said. Havana and Tehran have always insisted that no country should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish