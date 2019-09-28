Zarif, UN official discuss latest developments in Syria

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, both sides discussed formation of the constitutional committee in Syria and fighting terrorism.

Zarif had earlier held talks with his Syrian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Dutch, Finnish, Armenian and Nicaraguan counterparts.

Syrian crisis, Yemeni war, bilateral relations and regional issues were among topics discussed by Iranian foreign minister in New York.

He attended a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Zarif held short talks with foreign ministers of Pakistan, Tajikistan and Cuba, but, the meeting were not on the agenda.

