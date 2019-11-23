Close ties with Iran, Pakistan’s top priority: President Alvi

The President was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honardoost, who paid farewell call on him at President House in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Palace Mr Alvi said that Pakistan and Iran had close bilateral relations based on religion, culture, people-to-people contacts and commonality of interests.

The President highlighted that close cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries including Iran was a key foreign policy priority of Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan greatly valued Iran’s consistent support on various regional issues, he added.

He said Pakistan is grateful for Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s strong support for the people of Kashmir.

Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost expressing his views emphasized that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly countries and regional peace and stability was their high priority.

He expressed well wishes to the people and the government of Iran on behalf of the people and the government of Iran. During the meeting he briefed the President regarding the improvement in ties between Iran and Pakistan in recent years. He stressed upon the need for continued consultations between Iran and Pakistan.

The ambassador added that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is vital for the stability of south Asian region.

Terming Iran and Pakistan as two important countries of the Muslim world he said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan to solve regional problems with special focus on enhanced ties in economic and trade sectors.

President Alvi also appreciated the services of the outgoing Iranian Ambassador in furthering the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure in Pakistan and wished him well for his future assignments.

Mehdi Honardoost who became ambassador to Pakistan in 2016 is currently holding farewell meetings with Pakistani officials on the completion of his tenure.

Earlier he had met with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

