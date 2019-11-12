Iran's envoy pays farewell call on Pakistan army chief

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations in the statement said that the COAS thanked Ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards improving Iran-Pakistan relations.

“Visiting dignitary also appreciated COAS for contributions of Pakistan Army towards regional peace and stability and for efforts in making Iran-Pakistan border of peace,” it said.

Mehdi Honardoost who became ambassador to Pakistan in 2016 is currently holding farewell meetings with Pakistani officials on the completion of his tenure.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri visited Pakistan while Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Iran during the tenure of Mehdi Honardoost in Pakistan.

