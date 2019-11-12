Iran's FM Zarif holds talk with Kazakhstan president

The officials reviewed the latest bilateral relations, the recent developments of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the US economic terrorism, economic cooperation, and the joint commission.

Also, today the Iranian Foreign Minister gave a speech titled 'The Prerequisites of a Secure and Stable Area' at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Astana Club.

Zarif left for Kazakhstan early Monday to take part in the two-day Astana Club meeting to start on Monday.

He visited the university and delivered a speech titled 'New Paradigms and Discourses in the Contemporary World'.

Having paid a visit to the museum of the university, the top diplomat signed the memorial book.

The Iranian official received the 'Honorary Professor' title of the Kazakh University of Eurasia in Nur-Sultan city on Monday.

Yesterday, he and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi conferred on the recent developments in the two countries' bilateral relations, particularly with regard to the joint commission in Kazakhstan, as well as regional developments.

