Sarakhs boasts of capacities to help promote interactions with Iran neighbors

He made the remarks after visiting Sarakhs' infrastructures and special economic capacities late on Tuesday during a meeting on capacities and opportunities of the zone.

Expressing pleasure over the measures taken by Astan-e Qods Razavi in the underdeveloped region of Sarakhs, he hoped that all capacities of the region would be used fully.

Sarakhs special economic zone is at the center of ECO members' attention, as it is considered golden gateway for Middle Asian states, China and Russia and a communicative bridge between Central Asian major markets and Persian Gulf littoral states, Europe, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The zone is 150 km east of Mashhad and 15 km from the city of Sarakhs and borders Turkmenistan in the north and the east.

