Pakistan trying to bring Iran, Saudi Arabia closer for Ummah unity: Pak envoy

The outgoing Pakistani permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said in remarks in a debate on the situation in the Middle East that Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this month, the prime minister made visits to Tehran and Riyadh where he had talks with top leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia in a bid to ease the current tensions between the two countries.

"At this precarious moment in history, reconciliation within the region is imperative to avoid further instability, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that it was essential for a peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

In this regard, she emphasized that any framework for regional peace must be built on the foundation of mutual respect.

Calling upon all parties to abandon the pursuit of narrow national interests, the Pakistani envoy said any international involvement must be based on an unequivocal commitment to multilateral solutions and political processes.

Indeed, unilateral measures only cause suffering to civilians, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, she said.

"The continued military occupation, expanding settlement activity in the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem, and the looming threat of the annexation of the West Bank imperiled peace and security in the Middle East and beyond," the Pakistani envoy said.

"On our part, Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Palestine is firm and unwavering," she said.

