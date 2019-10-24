Oct 24, 2019, 10:45 PM
Pakistani PM Khan to continue mediation between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA- Pakistani Primer Minister Imran Khan says he is trying to defuse tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. 

Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan told journalists in Islamabad on Thursday that his government was trying to arrange a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries to further ease tensions.

Khan has recently met with both Iranian and Saudi officials in a bid to find a middle ground to bring the two regional powers to a negotiating table. 

Saudi Arabia has been caught with less options to end the war in Yemen, that itself initiated, to its own favor.

