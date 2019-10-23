Efforts continue to defuse tensions in Persian Gulf: Pakistan

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Mohammad Faisal said that media will be informed if there is any new update on the matter.

Earlier the spokesperson had said that both Iran and Saudi Arabia have welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in Persian Gulf region.

Dr Faisal in the briefing said that Pakistan and India are likely to sign an agreement pertaining to the opening of Kartarpur corridor which will allow visa free entry to Sikh pilgrims to Gurdawara Darbar Sahib (Sikh holy site).

He said that Sikh pilgrims will come in the morning and go back in the evening. The spokesperson said that each visiting Sikh will have to pay 20 dollars service charges.

The spokesperson said Pakistan does not harbor aggressive designs but our armed forces and the people remain ready to defend the country against any act of aggression.

To a question about the upcoming Afghan talks in Moscow, the spokesperson said that Pakistan will attend the talks and it will be represented by the additional secretary for Afghanistan and the West Asia.

He said Pakistan had participated in the first round of four-party talks in Beijing in July this year. He said Pakistan has been part of all efforts and process to facilitate the peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will continue its efforts as part of shared responsibility to make international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan.

To a question, the spokesperson reiterated that affairs of Hong Kong is an internal matter of China. He said Pakistan is committed to one China policy.

