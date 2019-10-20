300,000 foreigners passed through Iran's Shalamcheh border to cross into Iraq for Arbaeen

“300,000 foreigners crossed into Iraq through Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing,” said Colonel Ali Akbar Saqai, Commander of Iran’s Police Force that provided security for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Most of the foreigners were from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and India.

He mentioned that no security incident was registered at Shalamcheh border during the past several days, adding that the crossing point is one of Iran’s safest border crossings.

The Iranian police official stressed that Iraqi border forces “cooperated well” to provide security for the pilgrims.

Shalamcheh border crossing, 15 kilometers from the southwestern city of Khorramshahr was the busiest border point after Mehran in Ilam Province.

