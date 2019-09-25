Iran extends sympathies over loss of lives in Pakistan earthquake

The Embassy of Iran in a tweet message expressed its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in yesterday's Earthquake in Pakistan.

“May God’s mercy and blessings be upon all the victims and we pray the Almighty for speedy recovery of the injured,” said the tweet.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mirpur district of Pakistani Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving at least 25 persons, including women and children, dead and around 400 others injured many of them seriously, officials said.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Center Islamabad, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 5 km north of eastern city of Jhelum .The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and many other parts of the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal has said the situation was under control and rescue operation was underway.

In 2005, a 7.6 Richter-scale quake had killed more than 90,000 people and dislocated over 3.5 million, primarily in Pakistani Kashmir and Hazara Division of north western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

