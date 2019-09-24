5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 5 km north of eastern city of Jhelum. The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and many other parts of the country.

Several people have been reportedly injured and roads have been damaged in Mirpur district of Pakistani Kashmir. There are also reports of walls collapsing in the area.

Roads in Mirpur were cracked due to the intensity of the earthquake.

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said Pakistan Army Chief has directed immediate rescue operation in aid of civil administration for victims of the earthquake in Kashmir. “Army troops with aviation and medical support teams dispatched,” he said.

