UNESCO Official highlights Silk Road important role in dialogue of civilizations

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran, in cooperation with the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, are organizing the 6th meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Roads from 23 to 26 September 2019 in Hamedan, Iran.

Cvetan Cvetkovski, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Tehran on Monday told the opening ceremony of the sixth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the Serial transnational World Heritage nomination of the Silk Roads in Hamedan that the Silk Road could play a role in the dialogue of nations and civilizations situated along the road.

He noted that in 2008, UNESCO launched the Silk Road Summit to develop tourism and create an online context for the dialogue of civilizations.

Each year, UNESCO gives its Asian member countries the opportunity to submit their works for global registration, based on their framework for world registration, Cvetan Cvetofsky said, adding that "The purpose of the global registration of monuments is to preserve the cultural heritage and to introduce works that have been neglected so far."

Iran’s ancient city of Hamedan hosts the 6th meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Roads from September 23 to 26.

Organized by the UNESCO World Heritage Center and UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran in cooperation with the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, the meeting brings together the National Focal Points and experts from sixteen participating countries of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee for the Silk Roads serial transnational World Heritage nomination.

Representatives from Iran, Afghanistan, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Bhutan as an observer attending the meeting.

Together with other partner countries, they will review the State of Conservation of the inscribed Silk Roads World Heritage property and the progress made by those countries that participate in the serial transnational World Heritage Nomination(s) Process of the Silk Roads. The meeting also aims to explore the continuation of the ICOMOS Thematic Study covering other parts of Asia and to decide on a strategy for related nominations, the UN cultural body reported.

It will also involve UNESCO representatives and international experts and other international resource personnel, including the International Institute for Central Asian Studies (IICAS, Samarkand) as well as the ICOMOS International Conservation Centre in Xi’an (IICC Xi’an), which acts as the Secretariat of the Silk Roads Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee as well as. These resource persons will facilitate discussions and provide technical assistance on the serial World Heritage nomination of the Silk Roads.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish