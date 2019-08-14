Yazd joins UNESCO Global Network

The joining ceremony was held in the city this morning with the participation of Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi and a number of local officials.

At the ceremony, Ayoubi said that the city of Yazd with its clay and straw walls can b instructive to the world learning cities.

He said Iran will be proud of the issue.

Traditional architecture in the cities like Yazd articulates the rich culture and civilization of that area, Ayoubi said.

Yazd is full of Islamic-Iranian civilization, said the official while describing calligraphy in Yazd as a cultural capacity that should be introduced to the world.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Lifelong Learning website says, "Learning cities at all stages of development can benefit greatly from sharing ideas with other cities, as solutions for issues that arise as one learning city develops may already exist in other cities.

"The UNESCO GNLC supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities."

224 cities from 52 world countries have already joined the global network of learning cities.

Also in mid-July, Shahr-e Jadid-e Hashtgerd (Hashtgerd Modern City) in Alborz province, northwest of the Iranian capital, joined UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish