Mirza Nasrollah watermill in Mehriz city revived by UNESCO volunteers

Mirza Nasrollah watermill, which dates back to the Qajar era, is located to the south of Pahlevanpur Garden which is registered on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The water from Hassanabad qanat (underground water channel) runs through the mill.

The central part of the building has sustained the bulk of the damage over time. There is a square hall in the center with four surrounding platforms. Grindstone and other milling equipment have been placed on the western platform. Other platforms are resting places or for storing sacks of grain and flour.

The structure is mainly of adobe and fired brick, with stones used in some parts. Walls and outer surfaces are thatched. The central hall and four platforms are covered with tiny vaults. There are three rooms at the entrance, serving as stables and storerooms.

"The operation carried out for three days and involved repairing of the body and revival and rebuilding of the mill's interior, Elham Joldari told IRNA on Monday.

She said that the central part of the mill, which is the main part, includes a space with a square plan in the middle and four sides at the sides.

For the second consecutive year, 20 UNESCO volunteers from Iran, Spain, Russia, France, Hungary, Italy and Belgium began working on Pahlavanpour Garden in Mehriz from August 21st and lasted for 13 days, Elham Joldari added.

