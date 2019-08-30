Iran FM leaves Kuala Lumpur for Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Kuala Lumpur for Tehran after meeting with Chinese, Japanese and Malaysian officials.

The Iranian foreign minister also conferred on Thursday with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on issues of mutual interests along with regional developments.

On Tuesday, Aug 27, he left the Chinese capital for Tokyo on the second leg of his tour of East Asia.

Zarif arrived in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. During in his stay in Malaysia, Zarif met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister visited Chinese and Japanese counterparts.

In his meeting with Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, the two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international relations.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif delivered speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered to the questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran's foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

