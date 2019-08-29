Zarif says Iran never yields to intimidation

Zarif made the remarks in an interview that was broadcast on CCTV on Wednesday evening.

He made comments about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), relations between Iran and other counties of the world, the Middle East crisis, ties with China, and the conditions in Hong Kong.

Regarding the JCPOA, Zarif once again said that Iran has not quit the deal, but has just reduced its commitments because it has not gained the economic benefit due to negligence of commitments by the other signatories of the deal, especially after the US unilaterally withdrew from that in March 2018.

Zarif said that despite Iran gave a one-year chance to Europe to make up for the US renegade on the nuclear deal, there was no tangible progress. However, Iran is still acting in the framework of the 2015 international deal.

Zarif said that Iran has good ties with its neighbors and Russia, adding that Iran will pass through the problems caused by the sanctions and will continue on their path stronger than before.

Zarif also talked about the humanitarian issue of Syria, saying that Iran, Russian and Turkey have tried hard to solve the problem and eradicate terrorism in Syria in the past five years.

He added that unfortunately some foreign powers want to keep on the insecurity in Syria and the region. They want to create challenges by manipulating balance of power in the Middle East selling billions of dollars worth weaponry to the Persian Gulf states for such a purpose.

Touching upon the issue of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, Zarif said that the plan can provide a lot of opportunities for countries to boost their economy, remove poverty, create infrastructures, and reduce extraterritorial crimes, and that Iran, with the economic corridor it has, can be a bridge to Europe.

He criticized the western states for stirring unrest in Hong Kong, saying that some countries try to intervene in the other countries to pursue their own political goals. They want to interfere with China's internal affairs but they can't achieve their goals.

He added China doesn't need any other country to intervene in its domestic issues.

Zarif said that China is an economic miracle and has been able to achieve a lot through focusing on growth and mobilizing all the country's capacities, which is praiseworthy.

