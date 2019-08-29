Malaysia FM highlights resolve to enhance cooperation with Iran

“Great pleasure to host a breakfast meeting for the Foreign Minister of Iran, H.E. @JZarif at @MalaysiaMFA earlier today,” Abdullah said in his official Twitter account after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

“Both countries pledged to continue to explore ways and means to enhance cooperation in all areas for mutual benefit,” he said.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed banking, trade and scientific cooperation, the problems of some Iranian nationals residing in Malaysia and an upcoming visit to Iran by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, the Muslim world issues and the most important developments concerning Iran nuclear deal.

Zarif arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday evening as the last leg of his East Asian tour which also took him to China and Japan.

