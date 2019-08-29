FM Zarif highlights outcome of his Malaysian tour

"On final leg of Asia visit, met with Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohhammad and FM Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

He added: "Also an exciting conversation at @ISIS_MY."(https://t.co/nffwWsWQeM)

"Focus on strengthening Islamic unity & expanding economic, social & political cooperation," Zarif reiterated.

"More soon."

Zarif arrived in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. During in his stay in Malaysia, Zarif met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohhammad and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister visited Chinese and Japanese counterparts.

In his meeting with Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, the two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international relations.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif delivered a speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered to the questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

