Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 29

** IRAN NEWS

- Forex reserves in favorable condition; economy "stable"

- Rouhani, Abe to meet late Sept. in New York

- Iran slams Australia's military intervention in Strait of Hormuz





** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif meets Abe, says Iran not seeking to increase tensions

- Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot

- UK PM sparks outrage with Parliament suspension

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hezbollah vows "surprise" response to Zionists

- US imposes new sanctions after call for talks

- Seoul keen on cinematic joint production with Tehran







** TEHRAN TIMES

- US calls off attack due to Iran's deterrence

- Nasrallah: We're not rushing to respond to Israeli attack

- Domestic investment in Iran's free zones up nearly 40%





** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Capital market playing bigger role in financing business

- Japan will continue efforts to promote Mideast stability

- FTZs see 40 percent growth in investment



