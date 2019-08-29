Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 29

** IRAN NEWS
- Forex reserves in favorable condition; economy "stable"
- Rouhani, Abe to meet late Sept. in New York
- Iran slams Australia's military intervention in Strait of Hormuz
** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif meets Abe, says Iran not seeking to increase tensions
- Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot
- UK PM sparks outrage with Parliament suspension
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Hezbollah vows "surprise" response to Zionists
- US imposes new sanctions after call for talks
- Seoul keen on cinematic joint production with Tehran
** TEHRAN TIMES
- US calls off attack due to Iran's deterrence
- Nasrallah: We're not rushing to respond to Israeli attack
- Domestic investment in Iran's free zones up nearly 40%
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Capital market playing bigger role in financing business
- Japan will continue efforts to promote Mideast stability
- FTZs see 40 percent growth in investment

