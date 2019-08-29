Aug 29, 2019, 10:40 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 29

Tehran, Aug 29, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS
- Forex reserves in favorable condition; economy "stable"

- Rouhani, Abe to meet late Sept. in New York

- Iran slams Australia's military intervention in Strait of Hormuz  



** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif meets Abe, says Iran not seeking to increase tensions

- Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot

- UK PM sparks outrage with Parliament suspension

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Hezbollah vows "surprise" response to Zionists  
- US imposes new sanctions after call for talks
- Seoul keen on cinematic joint production with Tehran


** TEHRAN TIMES

- US calls off attack due to Iran's deterrence    

- Nasrallah: We're not rushing to respond to Israeli attack  

- Domestic investment in Iran's free zones up nearly 40%


** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Capital market playing bigger role in financing business  
- Japan will continue efforts to promote Mideast stability

- FTZs see 40 percent growth in investment

